Spring is here! It’s all I’m hearing from everyone – just looking forward to spring after a long winter that started in early November after an ugly last two thirds of October.

Well, the birds are probably happier than we are as they have to live outside year round. You can tell the birds are happy as soon as you step out the door. Whereas several species of birds are singing their territorial nesting songs, most of the birds seem to be just singing with joy that spring is finally here.

On Wednesday, March 20, the first official day of spring, a nice, sunny, calm, comfortable morning, I had great joy as I pulled out of my driveway on my way to work. In that first 1.5 mile stretch are several nest boxes and along the way I saw three different pairs of bluebirds on the utility wires above the respective nest boxes. It made me feel so good to see the bluebirds in such good numbers confirming that spring really has arrived! That made my day right there!

Several other birds have appeared, including the red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, song sparrows, killdeer, kestrels, and tundra swans. The song sparrows are singing like crazy but often are drowned out by the others. Several of our year round resident birds are also singing up a storm including the familiar cardinals, tufted titmice, house finches, and white-breasted nuthatches.

As the end of March rolls around we should soon hear the familiar call of the eastern phoebe which says its name real fast saying – phoebe, phoebe. Don’t get that call mixed up with the other phoebe-like call of the chickadee. The chickadees do a much more slurred dragged out two syllable call at this time of year. It’s called their foraging call, helping them to communicate as they move in a loose flock through the woodlands keeping track of each other.

So have you cleaned out your bluebird nest boxes yet? If not, it’s high time you do! Depending how your nest box opens, you may need a screwdriver or may just need to pull a pin. And hopefully your box opens from the front or the side, but not the top. Front opening really works great for scraping out smelly white-footed deer mouse nests. Sometimes they are still living in there, so watch out! If the nest is really wet and stinky you may have to leave the nest box open for a couple of days to air out. Using a putty knife really works well for cleaning the boxes out.

If you haven’t seen a robin yet, you are just plain not paying any attention to your surroundings! We are pleased to hear the familiar robin songs which will be with us into July when they are generally on their third nesting. It’s a beautiful song.

With April on our doorstep already, we will start to see more flickers, native sparrows, purple finches, swallows, towhees, thrashers, and a variety of waterfowl. Often around the last couple of days of March I often see one species of birds that I really don’t want to see – tree swallows – way too early! Those over-optimistic birds usually are doomed as the flying insect population won’t be adequate to allow them to survive – especially when we just about always get that mini snowstorm during the first week or ten days of April. Then around April 10 the big influx of tree swallows arrives. They will be buzzing around the many bluebird nest boxes as they will be using them for nesting as well. But by mid April, usually the bluebirds have selected a specific nest box and are already nesting – so they have a good head start on the swallows and don’t have to compete with them for a nest box. These days, there are plenty of nest boxes for the swallows to use as well since bluebird pairs rarely allow another bluebird pair any closer than 300-400 feet of their nesting site.

There is so much happening in April all around us with many more birds around and arriving steadily. Be sure to observe or listen to the woodcock courtship display at dusk some April evening near a rather open boggy type of field. It’s quite fascinating. Enjoy the spring message our bird friends are bringing us and keep a list of what you are seeing. Happy spring! Happy birding! See you out there!