The March 26 team scores for the Southern Tier Youth Trap League keeps everyone in running for strong placement. Perfect scores eluded shooters this week.

Spencer Drake and Riley Gordon each broke 21 to pace Genesee Valley against Cuba-Rushford, which was led by Ambria Hopkins and Ryan Witter with a 23 each.

Dennis Deck, William French and Austin Ritchie all scored 23 to pace Bolivar-Richburg in a win over Coudersport.

Eastern Conference

Portville 167, Otto Eldred 173 at Eldred Conservation Club

Cuba-Rushford 174, Genesee Valley 153 at Angelica Conservation Club

Coudersport 168, Bolivar-Richburg 175 at Richburg Rod & Gun

Otto-Eldred: Austin Unverdorben 23, Harris Bell 22, Jordan Cooper 22, Jacob Bell 22, Billy Clayson 21, Blake Price 21, Gracie Dealing 21, Trey Lee 21.

Otto-Eldred (March 19 match scores): Jacob Bell 24, Clay Holden 23, Trey Lee 22, Austin Unverdorben 22, Scott Miller 22, Braxx Veileux 22, Zaz Bell 21, Gracie Delong 21.

Genesee Valley: Spencer Drake 21, Riley Gordon 21, Cody Schneider 20, Ethan Gordon 19, Jessie Babbitt 19, Thai Norasethaporn 18, Dalton Baker 18, Ian Coombes 17.

Coudersport: Devin Burdick 23, Otto Deutschlander 23, Wyatt Kosa 22, Jake Cochran 21, Lance Goodwin 21, Miranda Harling 20, Logan Ruter 19, Cooper Rossman 19.

Bolivar-Richburg: Dennis Deck 23, William French 23, Austin Ritchie 23, Lucas Cornelius 22, Isaac Scott 21, Mark Pangburn 21, Madison Cowles 21, Owen Vennard 21.

Cuba Rushford: Ambria Hopkins 23, Ryan Witter 23, Logan Barber 22, Tyler Findlay 22, Ethan Bump 21, Sarah Cole 21, Clint Griswold 21, Ryan Higley 21.

Portville: Tommy Hall 23, Peter Stayer-22, Merrick Witherell 22, Kelly Karnuth-21, Matt Reisman 20, Natalie Karnuth 20, Dominic Lockwood 20, Mike Ganoung 19.

Central Conference

Cattaraugus-Little Valley 155, Ellicottville 148 at Ellicottville Sportsman Club

Springville 159, Franklinville 161 at Franklinville Conservation Club

Pine Valley 167, Randolph 177 at Randolph Rod & Gun

Springville: Robert Offhaus 21, Damien Morosey 21, Jarrett Wolf 21, Bryson Black 20, Adam Moody 20, Nick Emmick 19, John Gnojek 19, Max Millibrand 18.

Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Johnathan Shattuck 24, Courteney Halterman 20, Nick Williams 20, Devin Henderson 19, Chance Robertson 19, Jacob Kahm 18, Kaleb Seekins 18, Gaige Osgood 17.

Pine Valley: Corey Ellis 22, Lane White 22, James Spruce 22, Kyle Chase 21, Westley Lachut 21, Craig Howard 21, Brendan Colvin 19, Brennan Sercu 19.

Ellicottville: Josh Coolidge 22, Colby O'Stricker 21, Isaiah Ploetz 20, Xander Ireland 20, Patrick Dineen 19, Emmett Jacobsen 17, Tim Venturin 16, Christopher Calarco 13.

Randolph: Randolph: Hayden Congdon 23, Evan Kish 23, Jacob Bulich 23, Spencer Sample 22, Travis Wright 22, Troy Wright 22 , Mason Pagett 22, Evan Matson 20.

Franklinville: Reilly Davis 24, Jace Frazier 23, Hunter Irwin 23, Jackson Pollock 21, Wesley Lucas 19, Brent Harvey 18, Olivia Payne 17, John Tinelli 16.

Salamanca: NO REPORT