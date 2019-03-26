NUNDA — Inexperience and improvement will be two things that will be on the minds of the Keshequa varsity baseball team when it takes the field soon as they prepare to do battle in the 2019 spring campaign.

Coach Abijah Gath's club finished up at a deceptive 4-16 one year ago in a season that saw the orange & black in a multitude of close contests that could easily have gone either way. Gath's group was highly inexperienced in 2018, but that time on the diamond and in-game situations will seek to pay off here this season as Keshequa returns a number of key players to the lineup this year.

The Indians skipper noted, "Last year we really had no varsity experience, but that should not be the case this year as we look to be competitive in Livingston County Division III and our Sectional Class C3."

Pitchers Connor Galton and Patrick Wood are back on the hill after combining for Keshequa's four wins one year ago, let alone pitching well in the sectional contest against Campbell-Savona in last year's finale. Keshequa catcher Tom Hackett returns in his senior year, as he was one of the top hitters for the Indians last season. Senior Joe Colombo also returns in the outfield having played major innings last year. Junior Hunter Stephens is back while sophomores Riley Rease and Aidan Wood return to take on bigger roles as starters this year.

Keshequa seeks to bolster its line-up with the addition of Brendan White, Bryce Borden and Parker McTarnaghan who were solid on the junior varsity one year ago.

The Indians open their season on the road on Wednesday, March 27 in Bath at the V.A. Field in a 4:30 p.m. start, while Keshequa's home opener is slated for Friday, March 29 at the Rymer Complex against Avon, also at 4:30 p.m. in Nunda.