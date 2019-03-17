Otto-Eldred's Jake Bell was the lone perfect score in the latest week of the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trap League match competition. With moderating weather and shooters getting in their "groove," scores overall are vastly improved.

Bolivar-Richburg, which defeated Portville, was led by Lucas Cornelius and Colten Studley with 23 apiece.

Genesee Valley's Hunter Murphy was one off a perfect score, breaking 24 as GV fell to Oswayo Valley in Angelica.

Eastern Conference

Oswayo Valley 174, Genesee Valley 151, at Angelica Conservation Club

Bolivar-Richburg 174, Portville 163, at Portville Conservation Club

Cuba Rushford 164, Otto Eldred 172, at Eldred Conservation Club

Otto-Eldred: Jake Bell 25, Austin Unverdorben 24, Corre Smith 23, Owen Flexman 20, Trey Lee 20, Clay Holden 20, Christopher Rounsville 20, David Wheaton 20.

Coudersport: BYE week

Bolivar-Richburg: Lucas Cornelius 23, Colten Studley 23, David Baldwin 22, William French 22, Copper Hosley 22, Seth Brisky 21, Jason Chind 21, Daniel Baldwin 20.

Portville: Dylan George 22, Natalie Karnuth 22, Peter Stayer 22, Dominic Lockwood 21, Colton Gibbons 20, Derek Mikolajczak 20, Thomas Buckvitch 18, Aly Estabrook 18.

Oswayo Valley: Dakota Green 23, Zain Harvey 23, Mark Olmstead Jr. 22, Alton Skiver 22, Gunner Bean 22, Honor Gross 21, Owen Sturdevant 21, Karley Carpenter 20.

March 5 scores Oswayo Valley: Zain Harvey 22, John Wiley 21, Derrick Bickel 21, Owen Sturdevant 20, Mark Olmstead Jr. 19, Alton Skiver 19, Dakota Green 19, Austin Abbott 18.

Genesee Valley: Hunter Murphy 24, Ian Coombs 20, Riley Gordon 19, Spencer Drake 19, Gavin Szalay 18, Austin Murphy 17, Fisher Herdman 17, Riley McKnight 17.

Cuba-Rushford: Ethan Bump 22, Ryan Witter 22, Logan Barber 21, Ryan Higley 21, Jacob Smith 21, Brett Shaffer 20, Ambria Hopkins 19, Michael Jordan 18.

Central Conference

Cattaraugus-Little Valley 160, Pine Valley 156, Randolph 174, at Randolph Rod & Gun

Salamanca 155, Franklinville 156, at Franklinville Conservation Club

Springville 175, Ellicottville 153, at Ellicottville Sportsman Club

Springville: Caleb Darnley 24, Jarrett Wolf 24, Harley Maloy 23, Bryson Black 23, Nick Emmick 22, John Gnojek 20, Garon Domes 20, Kaitlynn Bishop 19.

Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Courteney Halterman 22, Devin Henderson 22, Chance Robertson 21, Paul Tackentien 21, Nick Williams 19, Johnathan Shattuck 19, Gavin Baxter 18, Raymond Haas 18.

Pine Valley: Kyle Chase 21, Cole Mosher 21, Brennan Sercu 21, Lane White 20, Craig Howard 19, James Spruce 19, Hunter Stewart 18, Brendan Colvin 17.

Ellicottville: Patrick Dineen 24, Colby O'Stricker 22, Caleb Ploetz 19, Isaiah Ploetz 18, Emmett Jacobsen-Coolidge 18, Tim Venturin 18, Nathaniel Ploetz 17, Aiden Murry 17.

Randolph: Travis Wright 24, Daylon Booth 23, Evan Matson 23, Troy Wright 22, Hayden COngdon 21, Wyatt Adams 21, Skyler Wright 20, Ethan Chadwick 20.

Franklinville: Skyler Lawrence 23, Reilly Davis 20, Seth Pheiffer 20, Jacob Freer 19, Hunter Irwin 19, Devin Neamon 19, Tyler Folts 18, Konnor Martin 18.

Salamanca: Carter Stoltz 21, Bryce Taylor 20, Seth Bocharski 20, Hunter Stoltz 20, Harrison Dodge 20, Luke Papke 19, Hunter Ercolani 18, George Gillman 17.