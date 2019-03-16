ADDISON — Steuben County used a strong fourth quarter to top Allegany County 84-82 Wednesday in the exceptional senior game.

Down 65-62 after three, Steuben County outscored Allegany County 22-17 in the final frame led by five points from Avoca’s Ladre Stanford and Addison’s Danny Ames.

Davon Bloom from Alfred-Almond kept the game close for Steuben County in the third quarter with 10 of his team-high 14 points.

Ames posted 13 points and Stanford recorded 11 points while Owen Jewell (Campbell-Savona) and Nathan Nunn (Avoca) chipped in nine points each.

Adam Jones from Bolivar-Richburg led Allegany County with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Silas DeGolyer (Houghton) added 14 points while Carter Scholla (Scio) chipped in 11 points.

Jones netted eight of his points in the third quarter to give Allegany County a lead in the fourth quarter while Scholla and Jones contributed two 3-pointers each in the quarter.