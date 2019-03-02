EAST MEADOW - The Corning Hawks swim team eared state medals in two events on Saturday in the finals of the New York State Public Athletic Association tournament at Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, N.Y.

Corning's relay of Domenic Palumbo, Cal Bartone, Yushi Portwood and Ryan McNutt earned a state medal in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:38.79. Bartone added an individual state medal in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 21.86 and a 12th place finish in the breaststroke.

"We are extremely proud of how our boys for how they swam, their poise, and good sportsmanship," Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said. "They not only made it back to the finals, they placed high in a deep field of talented swimmers."

McNutt posted a 14th place finish in the 100 freestyle and was the only freshman to make it back to the finals in the event.

The Hawks' 200 freestyle relay of Daniel Hursh, McNutt, Bartone and Palumbo placed 14th.

Shoonhsin Li of Horseheads also finished 10th in the 100 yard butterfly in 52.11.