Unbeaten Eagles hold off Prattsburgh/Avoca's rally

GAINESVILLE – Countless players and numerous coaches have come and gone for the Fillmore girls basketball program over the years. Many wins have been accumulated, many league titles, many deep sectional runs.

But never in school history has there ever been a championship winning team.

It’s something that has been on the coaching bucket list for head coach Tom Parks ever since he was the JV coach for the Lady Eagles over a decade ago. When he made the move up to varsity, he knew what it would take in order to make that dream come true.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I started coaching the JV team 15 years ago,” Parks said. “It took a while to learn just what needed to be done to achieve something like this. The last few years we’ve won league titles, and we got to the semifinals last year, but this year we expected to win, and that was the mindset we had to have to get where we are.”

The top seeds got over the semifinal hurdle and made their way one step closer to making that dream a reality. All they had to do Friday night at Letchworth, was ward off No. 3 Prattsburgh/Avoca.

The Lady Eagles had an extra kick to their step in the first half of play, but it was a brand new ballgame in the second half. With the Vikings quickly closing in, Fillmore found its clutch moment from its leading scorer – Hannah Roeske.

The lead shrunk to one going into the fourth quarter, the junior went to work after nearly being shutout in the first half of play, as she scored seven of her nine points in the team’s 12-5 run, including a big three past the midway mark to extend Fillmore’s lead for good.

As the final buzzer rang out, the Fillmore side of the bleachers erupted and Parks raced to the floor to greet his girls as the long-awaited celebration began for the undefeated Lady Eagles, who won the program's first-ever Section V, Class D1 championship by holding on to beat Prattsburgh/Avoca by a 42-34 count.

“This is more than I could ever imagine,” Parks said. “I’m happy that we won, but I’m even happier for the girls. They’re amazing, and I’m thrilled for the girls that came before these ones. There were some talented ones, like Cassandra Mills, the Susie Blacks, the Webbs, the Haley Vosburgs, the Meghan Hatchs, the Caylen Bedows. It’s for all of them.”

Depth was Fillmore’s best friend all throughout the night. No scorer cracked double digits, as the Lady Eagles (23-0) saw a balanced effort across the board. That helped them start off strong with a 13-2 run of the Lady Vikings, including the defense holding the No. 3 seeds scoreless from the field all the way until the final minute of the second quarter.

“I was thrilled with our start, we came out on fire,” said Parks. “We had to weather it a little bit, but we did some good things with their pressure. We’ve worked hard on our defense, and we’ve been a zone team for so long. I’ve been waiting for the combination where we can play the tenacious man, and they worked very hard to keep that solid, while mixing in some fresh legs off the bench to keep that pressure on.”

Those baskets for Prattsburgh/Avoca (15-8) came off two different fast breaks on back-to-back transitions to close the gap to 22-13 at the half. For Lady Vikings head coach Jeff Gilbert, he was concerned at first, but his girls didn’t quit.

“Getting down that much I was concerned, but I knew the girls were fighters. They never give up, and it showed tonight. We had some girls that are hurt, and that was part of it," he said. "Fillmore’s a deep team, and that wore us down in the end. We’re young, and we’re only graduating one senior this year. This will help with our composure. I can sense a little nerves with them, but those settled when they got going.”

And they did get going in the third quarter, cutting what was once a nine-point lead down to just two at one point with a steal and basket from Kendra Pinckney, and then a three on the next possession from Morgan Edwards to help close up the third on a 15-6 run going into the final eight minute period.

“It was huge. I knew what we were going to be up against coming into this game,” said Gilbert. “Fillmore’s physical, they’re big, they have a great defense. Giving up 25 points per game says that in itself. Points were going to be hard to come by. They scratched and clawed back to stick with them. We came back to within two, but it just wasn’t enough to shift the momentum.”

That’s where Roeske and her clutch shooting came into play for the Lady Eagles, as she scored seven of her nine team-leading points in the fourth quarter, including her big three near the start of the frame to branch the team’s lead back out to six. Carmen Mancuso helped keep the lead intact with a finger roll inside with under two minutes left to play.

“They are a championship-pedigree team, and they’re here for a reason,” Parks said of Prattsburgh/Avoca. “Coach (Jeff) Gilbert is an awesome coach, and we knew that they weren’t going to go away. We’ve been clutch in these close games, and to see Hannah show up right at the right time in the fourth quarter. I told Coach (Matt) Beardsley she has to show up, and she did.”

As Roeske finished with nine points, so did Mancuso, as she racked up Class D1 MVP honors with nine points to go with three assists. Riley Voss led in rebounds with eight, while Carlee Miller swiped four steals. The Lady Vikings were led by Lucia D’Arpino, who earned an all-tournament nod with nine points.

Prattsburgh/Avoca finishes its first season as a combined team as Class D1 finalists, going 15-8 and saying goodbye to just two seniors at year’s end in Emma Byington and Haley Joseph. Gilbert says it was a season filled with success.

“This team is 100 percent better than our first game. That makes me happy, how hard these girls worked to get to the finals. They thought I would have been crazy if we made the finals after the start we had, but we did. I knew their work ethic, and they got better and better. We kept plugging away with some games we didn’t play well in. We beat Gananda, Addison a couple times, and I knew if we beat teams at that caliber, we could get here.”

As for the Lady Eagles, they’re not done yet. They will make the trip back to Letchworth on Tuesday for Class D State Qualifier action, as they take on Class D2’s cream of the crop in the Lady Lancers of Elba, winners of three straight Class D2 titles. Tip-off is tentatively set for 7 p.m.

“You speak about unbeaten, that’s the one thing these girls don’t think about,” said Parks. “We never focused on that, even if we hit double digits. They play their hearts out, and the only time we think about it is when Sectionals got here. We really want to keep it alive now. Elba they are the toast of the D’s. They’re fast, athletic, everything. But we’ll be up for the challenge, and prepare as hard as we can.”

Prattsburgh/Avoca 2 11 16 5 – 34 Fillmore 13 9 8 12 – 42

PRATTSBURGH/AVOCA: Emma Byington 1 0-2 2, Alexis Wieldy 0 6-8 6, Morgan Edwards 1 0-0 3, Kendra Pinckney 2 3-4 8, Emi Moore 2 2-4 6, Lucia D’Arpino 3 3-9 9. Totals: 9 14-22 34. FILLMORE: Riley Voss 0 1-2 1, Abby Hatch 1 0-0 2, Hannah Roeske 3 2-2 9, Macy Miller 1 2-2 4, Tayler Bedow 0 1-2 1, Erin Mawn 2 0-0 4, Carlee Miller 1 2-2 4, Carmen Mancuso 3 1-2 9, Adeline Roeske 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 8-12 42. 3-point goals: P/A 2 (Edwards, Pinckney), Fillmore 4 (Mancuso 2, H. Roeske, M. Miller). Total Fouls: P/A 15, Fillmore 18. Fouled out: Byington (P/A), D’Arpino (P/A).