WEBSTER — Victoria Cramp (Hornell) not only broke three Alfred University women's swimming & diving school records, but also qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships in the 3-meter diving event at the Empire 8 Swimming & Diving Championships at Webster Aquatic Center last week.

Cramp finished second during the event with a final score of 426.90. She edged Nazareth College's Taylor Woltz and her 425.10 score in 11 dives. Cramp broke her own 11-dive record of 389.35 points set last year while breaking the five and six dive marks, topping current Diving Coach, Cassie Tyler's (Brown) '14 previous records.

"She's been working hard in practices and has had such a positive mindset this whole season," Coach Tyler said. "It has helped her meet and exceed the goals she set at the beginning of the year. This whole week, she has looked good with her dives in practice and that helped with her mindset going into today. In prelims she looked good but made some minor errors in a couple of her optional dives. In finals, they get to repeat those optional dives which helped her get the points necessary to qualify for regionals. She was fantastic in finals and made the corrections she needed to make to pull out a fantastic performance. Overall today she broke three school records which was a goal coming into today and made regionals! As her coach I couldn't be prouder of her and I am looking forward to see how she does next week at regionals."

Cramp, having placed second in the event, was also automatically placed on the All-Empire 8 Conference Second Team.

The AU women finished fourth out of five teams in the Empire 8 Championships. The Saxons were led by sophomore Lauren Serotta as she picked up her second Empire 8 Championship Title when she out-touched Stevens Institute of Technology's Courtney Jones by 0.33 seconds in the 200-yard backstroke. Serotta swam a 2:07.42 to claim her second All-Empire 8 First Team Honors as she broke her own Alfred University record of 2:11.15, set in last year's Empire 8 Championships.

Edmister wins Empire 8 title for AU men

WEBSTER – The Alfred University men's swimming & diving team finished fourth out of five teams in the Empire 8 Championships on Saturday as they defeated Utica College.

Alfred University picked up three individual wins on the final day of the Empire 8 Championships as Noah Koltenuk, Andy Edmister (Genesee Valley) and Chris Deaver all earned gold on the day. Deaver also claimed another Alfred University school record as he scored 524.80 points in the preliminary session of the 3-meter diving while marking 340.40 for a new six-dive record as well. His finals score was a 502.70. He led three other Saxons on the 3-meter as Gabriel Smith (Campbell-Savona) finish fifth with a score of 362.45, Billy Mirenda in sixth with a 303.85 and Seth Steele took seventh with a score of 277.75.

Koltenuk got the Saxons started as he swam a 16:20.80 in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Edmister won the 200-yard backstroke with strong fashion as he defeated Stevens Institute of Technology's Sam Fuller. Edmister swam a 1:51.43 while Fuller marked a 1:54.63, inching Edmister closer to the Alfred University school record of 1:50.36 that is held by Todd-Michael Striker set in 2000.