INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Alfred University men's basketball team (23-4, 14-2 Empire 8) will take on Ramapo College (18-9, 11-7 NJAC) in in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will take place at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, VA on March 1. Game times are 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

AU will travel to Newport News, VA and the campus of Christopher Newport University to take part in the opening two rounds of the 2019 NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament. Christopher Newport (25-3, 12-2 CAC) will face Albertus Magnus (20-7, 9-2 GNAC) in the first round. The winner of both games will face off in the NCAA second round hosted by Christopher Newport.

The Saxons will take on the Road Runners for the first time since the 1981-82 season when they defeated Ramapo 77-64 on the road. The Road Runners are led by a duo of seniors in Kashaun Barnes (17.5 PPG) and Rob Lewis (16.4 PPG). Ramapo was an NCAA Division III Final Four team during the 2017-18 season, losing to Wisconsin Oshkosh 73-57 in Salem, VA. However, the Road Runners lost their top five scorers from that run, including four seniors. The 2018-19 Road Runners finished the season ranked fourth in the NJAC, scoring 75.5 PPG while holding opponents to 72.4 PPG. As a team they shoot 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc.

It is the Saxons' fifth appearance in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament where AU has a 1-5 record. The Saxons' lone win came during the 1985-86 season when AU defeated Nazareth 88-86 in the First Round. The 1985-86 team still holds the program record for wins in a season (25) edging out the 2018-19 team by two wins (23). The 2018-19 Saxons scored 84.4 PPG while holding opponents to 72.9 PPG. They shot 47.4% from the field and 36.2% from deep.

The Saxons will rely on their experienced senior class, including three senior starters in Scotty Stopera, Dom LeMorta and Sage Brown. Sophomore Cole Eells and first-year Elliot Bowen round out AU's starting five, with junior Sam Dagon (Hornell) playing a key role off the bench.

The NCAA Division III men's basketball championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 43 conference champions, which form "Pool A." One team is selected from true independents and schools from conferences that do not have an automatic bid for their champions (Pool B). The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference's AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional-round sites March 8-9. Winners of the four sectional games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 15 and 16. All games, except the semi- finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be conducted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

A-State men fall in ACAA finals

ALFRED — The 2019 ACAA Championship went down to the final seconds in a thrilling contest between Alfred State and SUNY Delhi. Delhi rallied from an 13-point deficit in the final 10 minutes and scored the game winner with 2.7 seconds left to claim the 2019 ACAA Championship title 77-75 over Alfred State on Sunday.

The Pioneers led 65-52 with 10:13 left before the Broncos went on a 15-4 run to pull within two, 69-67, with 5:17 left. Alfred State pushed the lead back to eight, 75-67, with 3:35 remaining but Delhi would keep the Pioneers off the board the rest of the way. Jordan Fragale hit one of two foul shots with 1:36 remaining to tie the game at 75-75. In the ensuing possession, the Pioneers could not get a shot off and turned the ball over on a shot clock violation. After a timeout, Delhi missed their first two scoring opportunities and milked the clock down to the final seconds when Fragale was able to drive the ball into the paint for the winning basket with 2.7 seconds remaining. The Pioneers advanced the ball to halfcourt and called a timeout with 1.8 remaining and a last second three point attempt hit the front iron as time expired.

Tahaij Lewis led A-State with 23 points (11 for 12 from the foul line) and 15 boards. Juwan Toliver had 14 points and seven assists.

Fragale was named the ACAA Tournament MVP while Payton Dean joined him on the all-tournament team along with Lewis from Alfred State, Damion King from Thomas More, and Jamal Hamans from Pine Manor.

The Pioneers finish the season with a 15-12 record hoping for an ECAC Tournament bid.