Arkport/Canaseraga wins sectional title

ROCHESTER — The Section V Cheerleading Competition took place at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Saturday, with a pair of local programs receiving some big honors.

Needless to say that it was a virtual showcase of color, dance, cheer, athleticism, timing and precision. Among the multitude of people involved in such a continually successful production down through the years, a pair of Dansville's own were among those recognized at this annually prestigious event.

Congratulations go out to Dansville Cheerleading coaches Larry and the late Phyllis Greene who were recognized as "Coaches of the Year" in their classification. A big "shout out" to Mustang cheer assistant coach Char Bennett who has picked up the program following coach Phyllis' untimely passing earlier this season. She is greatly missed, but her influence on cheerleaders, coaches and the community alike will live on.

The Dansville girls placed fourth in their division in this year's competition. A tip of the hat to that team consisting of dedicated members: Assistant Coach Char Bennett, Ashley Greene, Jada Gay, Skylar Hinrich, Taylor Mann, Emma Masten, Carly McKinney, Morgan Oldfield, Gracey Sherer and Zara Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Arkport-Canaseraga cheerleading won the Section V, Class D championship during the competition. Arkport/Canaseraga cruised to the title with a score of 80.28, followed by Fillmore (69.28) in second and Bolivar-Richburg (67.93) in third.

Arkport/Canaseraga's Haleigh Freiner-Mess was named the Nancy Saxton Leadership Award Winner, while Coach Jill Whitney earned the Coach of the Year Award for Class D.

Hornell placed third in its class with a very close decision. Pal-Mac won the title with 84.83 points, followed by Midlakes (83.45) and the Red Raiders (83.33).