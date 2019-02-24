DANSVILLE — For one night only let it be said that "everybody at the Corral" on Friday evening was a "Mustang" fan.

As funny as it may sound, No. 1 Dansville defeated the “Mustangs” representing No. 8 Penn Yan by a convincing count of 75-48 to advance to the semifinals in Class B2. Penn Yan and Dansville are the only two teams in Section V with a Mustang mascot.

The Livingston County crew scored eight of the first 10 points in the game as Dansville broke a 2-2 tie as Grace Rittenhouse, Hannah LaPlant and Jackie Blechinger each recorded buckets making it a quick 8-2 lead for the locals. Hannah LaPlant buried a three to make it a 20-14 lead after the opening eight minutes.

The momentum then took a drastic shift as the red & black opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run that extended over the first four minutes. A six-point margin ballooned to a 20-point bulge at 34-14 in what seemed to be the "blink of an eye." Grace Rittenhouse, Ray Young and Jackie Blechinger all had multiple scores in that stretch as the quarter would tip Dansville's way in a 25-9 run that put the homestanding Mustangs in command of things at halftime as they would hold a 45-23 lead.

A pesky Penn Yan team outscored Dansville in the third as Sierra Harrison and Jenna Curbeau caught fire and cut the deficit to 15 late in the quarter. Dansville's Maddie Lee got the momentum back with a buzzer-beater at the end of the period putting the red & black back up 56-39.

In the final stanza coach Kristen Moose's club saw Jenna George and Grace Rittenhouse each connect from downtown while Jackie Blechinger nailed four free throws down the stretch as the No. 1 seed prevailed in a 75-48 final as Dansville captured its 20th victory of the season.

Grace Rittenhouse the way with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Arayana Young added 15 points, two steals and three blocks. Jackie Blechinger had 10 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Hannah LaPlant posted 13 points and five rebounds. Madison Lee and Jenna George both had six points, followed by Sidney Stone (four) and Skyler Race (two). Race and Madison Akers added five rebounds each.

Undefeated Dansville (20-0) heads into the semifinal round of Class B2 on Monday night at Honeoye Falls-Lima where they'll take on No. 5 Waterloo (10-11), who defeated Mynderse for the third time this season by a final score of 43-29.