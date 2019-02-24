ROCHESTER — Emma Flaitz and the Hornell indoor track & field team keeps making history.

At Friday's Section V State Qualifier Meet at RIT, Flaitz qualified for the NYS Championship Meet and the Girls 4x800M relay raced to a sixth-place finish and a new school record.

Flaitz finished third in the 600M Run with a time of 1:40.57 in another close race with Wayne's Aubrey Runkle. Runkle edged Emma at the finish line by .02 to take second. The winner of the race, Spencerport's Vanessa Watson, who is the reigning State Champion and current number one in NYS in the event, won the race. But with a third-place finish, Flaitz qualified for the NYSPHAA Indoor Track and Field Championships next Saturday at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. She will run the 600M leg of the Section V Inter-sectional Relay.

"Emma was confident and strong took and control from the gun and ran a great race; her split times were right on at the 200 and 400M marks," said HHS coach Mike DeGaetano. "On the final lap she separated from the pack with Runkle on her heels. Last week Runkle caught Emma over the last 50 meters, so Emma made her move with 100M to go and started to pull away from her. It was the smart move, but as Emma came to the finish line Runkle pulled up to her shoulder and nipped her in a classic photo finish. The two have battled back and forth all season and the rivalry no doubt will continue into the outdoor season. But next weekend Emma and Aubrey will be teammates and roommates on their trip to the New York State Meet. What a great sport!"

The Girls 4x800M Relay finished sixth and set a new school record in the event with a time of 10:25.74. Breaking the 12-year-old record were sophomores Netasha McIntosh and Carter Browne and juniors McKenzie Hall and Emma Flaitz.

"The team was seeded 11th in Section V going into the race, so moving up five spots was outstanding. All four girls ran season's best times and dropped the record by an impressive 15 seconds," DeGaetano said. "That record stood for quite a while, and to shave off 15 seconds is amazing. Getting the record was a team goal all season long and to achieve it in the final Section V meet of the season was a special way to cap off the year. And all four runners will return next year, so starting the 2020 season with a top six team will be very exciting."

Also for Hornell, Alyssa Delany finished 14th in the 55M Hurdles (9.38).

For Jasper-Troupsburg, Autumn Essigmann placed 11th in the Pole Vault (7-6). And for Arkport-Canaseraga, Matt Geffers took 24th in the 55M Hurdles (9.12). Wellsville's Emma Kinnicutt was third in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw.

Avoca's Julian Hopkins was named Section V, Class D Boys Field Athlete of the Year.

"The one thing that separates the Indoor Track and Field State Qualifier and State Championship Meets is that all the athletes compete against each other regardless of sectional classification," said DeGaetano. "In outdoor track there are two divisions at the state level, large and small school. But in indoor competition athletes from some of the smallest schools in Section V must go head to head with athletes from some of the largest to earn a chance to compete at the state meet; it's a true meet of champions. Hornell is a Class C school, so Emma's third, and the relay's sixth-place finishes put them all in elite company in Section V."