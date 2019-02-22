CANISTEO — Section V will be well represented this weekend as the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins lead a local pack of wrestlers to the NYS Championships in Albany this Friday and Saturday.

Bradley Cheek, Blake Ilges, Jon Davis and Braidon Woodward will all represent the Redskins one final time in the 2018-19 season when they navigate the brackets at the biggest tournament in the state.

For most NYS championship attendees, the last two weeks have likely been a lonely experience. But Canisteo-Greenwood has had plenty of company with four participating wrestlers.

And that depth gives the Redskins a unique advantage, because when the lights are brightest on Saturday evening, each remaining wrestler knows there will still be a huge amount of support coming from the sidelines.

“It’s good because your teammates are there to encourage you during your matches. It’s a lot easier to go to the mat knowing that there are a ton of people right there to support you along the way,” said Ilges.

“These are the wrestlers I’ve grown up with. I’ve wrestled with them since I was six years old,” said Davis. “It makes me really happy because it is my senior year and their senior year as well. I’m especially happy for Blake. He didn’t win sectionals last year, but he looked to me to help push him as a partner this season. And this year, we both made it.”

And having three seniors around will make life much easier for seventh-grader Woodward, who will follow the example his teammates set for much of the weekend.

“I think it is going to take most of the pressure off of me, and it’s going to be a great time having my teammates there,” said Woodward. “I’m more excited than I am nervous. I just want to place higher, because I think that would be a great accomplishment as a seventh grader.”

While all the participants are looking to make a run towards the podium, Bradley Cheek is going to Albany with the intentions of bringing back a NYS Championships.

The senior has been focused all season long, but has really locked in over the past two weeks of practices leading up to the trip to Albany.

“If you don’t have a good practice week the week before, the weekend isn’t going to be what you want it to be. This needs to be my best week ever. Obviously its going to be hard, and I might not always like it, but I know that it’s good for me,” said Cheek.

Cheek is currently the second overall seed at 126-pounds, and is looking to bring home the gold while wearing the C-G uniform one last time.

“I’m very excited. I was seeded second so we are doing pretty good already. But any one of the kids here can beat me, and so every match has to be my best one no matter what,” said Cheek. “Hopefully I get to wear (the uniform) in the state finals and get the win with it on, but even if it's not I’m just excited to wear it one more time. It’s glorious to me.”