A career day from Bradley Voigt headlined the Syracuse Orange's Men's Lacrosse win over #14 Albany, earning him ACC Offensive Player of the Week.

Voigt, who scored six goals and chipped in an assist, tripled his previous career high in goals. The senior from Penn Yan single-handedly outscored Albany in 'Cuse's 13-5 win.