C-G's Perry, Dansville's Kreiley become Section V champs

VICTOR – There was some gold to be handed out at the Class C Championships at Victor this weekend, with Canisteo-Greenwood's Westin Perry and Dansville's Aidan Kreiley picking up the most hardware out of area swimmers, becoming champions in a pair of events.

The Mustangs were paced to a 298-point, third-place overall finish in the water behind Kreiley's big day, with his Sectional patches coming in the 500 freestyle (4:47.8) and later in the 100 breaststroke (57.0). Kreiley joined Zack Kreiley, Timothy O'Toole and Mason Wolcott to deliver Dansville's highest relay finish of the day, placing second in the very first event – the 200 medley relay, with a time of 1:47.5. They also added a third-place 400 freestyle relay finish.

Wolcott added a pair of third-place finishes for the Mustangs in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. O'Toole followed with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Zack Kreiley pitched in with a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke and seventh-place finish in the 200 IM. Jordan Camacho had a seventh and eighth-place finishes in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively. Devon Curtis and Austin Weaver added a seventh-place finish in diving and the 100 freestyle.

The Redskins placed seventh overall with 131 total points, as Perry continued a standout season with his pair of Section V titles. Perry's first patch came just two events into the meet, posting a 1:48.9 in the 200 freestyle. He finished his day with a win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.8.

Perry assisted Tommy Booth, Aidan Steffey and Zach Greenfield in the relays, giving Canisteo-Greenwood its highest finish in that department with a 1:53.5 mark, enough for fourth overall. The team also picked up an eighth place 400 freestyle relay finish along the way, while Steffey placed ninth in the 100 butterfly as an individual.

The Eagles of Wayland-Cohocton had the highest finish as a team overall, collecting multiple top eight finishes to place second overall behind Class C champion Avon with 336 total points.

The team managed to collect one Sectional patch in the relay department, as the team of Kyle Allen, Tyler Jordan, Ben Reigelsperger and Alex Gleason swam to victory in the 200 freestyle relay, earning the gold with a time of 1:35.8 to make the State cut. The Eagles also earned a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, as well as a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Their highest individual finishes came from Allen, who missed out on a pair of Section V patches with second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:53.9), and later in the 100 freestyle (51.7). Jordan added place finishes in the 200 IM (4th) and 100 breaststroke (7th), while Gleason pitched in top-eight finishes in the 500 freestyle (3rd) and 200 IM (5th). Reigelspurger added wins in the 100 backstroke (3rd) and 100 butterfly (7th).

Caleb Allison continued Way-Co's big day with two more top eight finishes, finishing in third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle. Jaden Rocha placed fifth in the diving event, while Cody Baltz finished sixth in the 100 freestyle.

In Webster at the Class B championships, Hornell placed 14th overall with 20 total points. The Red Raiders picked up a pair of 13th place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Leading the way for individual finishers was Justin Briggs, who scored a 13th place finish off the diving board.

GV, A-A compete at Class D title meet

BATH – The Eagles of Alfred-Almond had the highest finish of the local teams representing Class D at the championship meet at Haverling, as they collected 155.5 points in all to record a ninth place finish.

Alfred-Almond had six in the top eight, with its best finish coming from the team of Logan Dwyer, Liam Harris, Lucas Quintana and Gavin Dwyer in the 200 freestyle relay, collecting a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:35.5. The four swimmers converged once more to deliver a seventh-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Logan Dwyer had the best finish in the individual event coming in the 100 backstroke, placing third (59.9). He added a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle along the way. Gavin Dwyer chipped in with a sixth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, and Quintana placed eighth in the 200 individual.

Genesee Valley was led by a pair of top eight finishes from Ethan Watson, as he placed fourth in 100 breaststroke (1:04.1), and seventh in the 100 butterfly to help the 106-point effort for the Jaguars to place 11th overall.

Watson also helped Gavin Hand, Gavin Szalay and Jaiden Tripi in the 200 freestyle relay, as they recorded a seventh-place finish with a time of 1:40.6.