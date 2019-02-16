WAVERLY - Corning earned a spot in the state tournament on Saturday at Valley Bowling center in Waverly for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in nine years.

"I'm really proud of this group," Hawks head coach Eric Kizis said. "It is a surreal feeling to be heading to states for the second year in a row."

Corning knocked down a total of 8,954 pins through nine games, edging Elmira who knocked down 8,674, including a 5,879 on Saturday after the Hawks' 3,075 was carried over from the sectional meet.

Derik Lisi had games of 222, 234, 190, 193 and 249 in addition to his 670 from sectionals for a second overall finish.

Michael Hoffman-Bellucci was second highest for the Hawks and shot games of 223, 232, 194 and 194.

Tanner Kizis shot a 694 series for the Hawks in three games with a 210, 239 and 245. He had the highest series of the morning set and second of all participants.

Alex Chang added games of 194 and 216.

The Hawks' next goal will be the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Bowling Championships held March Friday March 8 at AMF Strike 'N Spare in Syracuse.

"With the experience of bowling in states last year at a large venue like the Oncenter, these kids are ready," said Kizis. "We will be prepared to go and compete for a state title in Syracuse."