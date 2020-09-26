Are the California wildfires out, subdued or still burning up the state?

I do not know because that does not seem to be the news story of the week. All my favorite stations, the news casts that I go to systematically – CNN, MSNBC, CBS 24/7 news, are only reporting on three things – the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the resulting Supreme Court designation battle, the Coronavirus and what President Trump said about Joe Biden today and how Biden replied. At least it seems as though they are only reporting on those three things. I easily get tired and bored when one talking head or "official expert" after another comes on the broadcast. Then when the program breaks for five minutes of commercials I get frustrated and head to Netflix or Amazon Prime.

I would like to know about the fires both in California and Arizona, because I have relatives in one state and friends in the other. I guess I will have to call, and hope that I get through.

I, as I imagine others do, get tired of the way cable news seems to dwell on subjects ad nauseum to the point where you have no idea as to what is happening in the rest of the world. I must be missing something, something like World News Tonight, I guess.

I have not even heard them react to some good news for New York State. Since the Coronavirus I have been keeping up with Governor Cuomo’s’ daily NYS Coronavirus Update. I get it through my email. Just Wednesday the update informed, "Today, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the individual saliva swab diagnostic test for COVID-19 developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Quadrant Biosciences for emergency use. The saliva swab test has been used to conduct testing at all SUNY campuses and this approval allows us to expand the use of the tests statewide. The test will be used as a part of the innovative "pool testing" process, which allows for 10 to 25 samples to be tested for COVID at once. If the entire pool is negative, then all samples are cleared, and if the pool is positive, the samples that make up the batch are individually tested. Pool testing helps labs test more samples more quickly and efficiently.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, it's been clear that testing is one of the most critical tools we have to slow the spread. The more tests performed, the more accurate the infection rate becomes. This saliva swab test is the latest example of New York's relentless focus on testing. At the beginning of the pandemic, we were the first state to receive FDA approval for our COVID-19 test. We will continue to expand testing in every way possible."

That is good news.

The daily report is not all Covid-19 related. It also included a fall foliage map and encouraged the public to take advantage of the scenery and the weather. According to the map, this area is just beginning to change. That is kind of evident.

What has always surprised and intrigued me is the way you will see one maple tree in the midst of four or five other maple trees that has a dash or bonnet of color on some of its branches while the rest of the tree and the other trees in the grove are still green. I have always wondered why that is? I look for reasons, like maybe that one colored tree is more exposed than the others or that it is located nearer a creek or building than the others, but there just doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason.

For me, the woolly bear caterpillar is also a harbinger of what is to come weatherwise. But I can never keep track of whether it’s wide orange stripe means a long or short winter or if a narrow band of orange means a long or short winter. The caterpillars that I’ve seen, all seem to have a wide orange stripes this year.

The ‘Old Farmer’s Almanac’ informs, "The woolly bear caterpillar has the reputation of being able to forecast the coming winter weather. If their rusty band is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter."

So, based on the woolly bears I guess we are in for a mild winter.

I have heard that from the NOAH prediction as well, but you know, such important news, news that will impact millions of people, I never heard on CNN, MSNBC, or CBS 24/7. Go figure.

— A longtime reporter and columnist at the Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator, Kathryn Ross writes a weekly column appearing in print on Friday.