In a letter to the editor on Aug. 9, Steuben County Legislator Paul Van Caeseele misrepresented the views of the Democratic candidate for the 23rd District seat in Congress, one Tracy Mitrano. I would like to set the record straight.

While Mitrano does support the spirit of the law, she has called for immediate revision so that defendants accused of child abuse or domestic violence cannot be allowed to post bail.

As for the spirit of the new law, I believe most of your readers would agree with it in principle. The bail system this law changed was based on tinpot justice: Guilty Until Proven Wealthy. Mitrano sees, as I hope most people do, that when money is the get-out-of-jail-free card, fairness goes out the window. And how were we safer with the wealthy accused running free while the poor accused remained jail? Poverty is not a crime, and plenty of people who can afford bail are criminals. It was a blatant and constant miscarriage of justice.

I don’t know if Mitrano said the issue has been politicized, but it has. NYPD reports a spike in crime, but legal aid groups say cases arraigned in court are down 20%. NYPD shows a 65% increase in car theft this year; legal aid groups say their caseload for car theft is down 9%. Somebody is fooling with the numbers.

Finally, this question: why do Tom Reed and his supporters almost constantly misrepresent the positions and beliefs of their opponents? Most memorable is Reed’s nauseating and bone-headed slander in calling everybody who disagrees with him "extreme Ithaca liberals," no matter who they are or where they live. It’s a way of saying, "I don’t represent anyone who lives in or around Ithaca, and if you disagree with me on the issues, that’s you, too. Dismissed."

Now he (and minions) are pulling the same petty politics on his opponent. It goes like this: she’s making sense, but that’s not convenient to my reelection. So let’s say she said this stupid thing. Yeah, quote her on it. Then we can shoot her down.

We don’t need a dirty politician in Congress. We need someone who actually cares about families, taxpayers, farmers, students, children, and young people who need jobs. Mitrano.

Lee Marcus,

Arkport