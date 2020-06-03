Back in March, the Hornell Common Council was faced with many challenges in regards to the city budget. Due to the pandemic and the profound uncertainties of the situation, difficult but responsible decisions had to be made in order to keep essential services intact.

Of course that meant other entities of the city would have to sacrifice, namely the public library.

The library is a symbol of culture, education and history and is vitally important to any community.

I urge you all to vote yes on the budget for the Hornell Public Library to remain open and to continue to proudly represent the City of Hornell as a prominent and historic institution.

Thank you and God bless.

Richard Argentieri,

Hornell

(Richard Argentieri is the 4th Ward alderman in Hornell.)