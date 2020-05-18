I was a child of the 1960s (high school and college). It was a time of anti-government protests, sit-ins, general unrest because of the Viet Nam conflict. Then, marriage, kids, jobs, the things of life for about 30 years.

Fast-forward to the 2000s: I started watching the news again, and became very aware of political agendas and social manipulation, and my question became:

“Where did my America go?”

God had been removed from schools and from many government buildings/meetings; the race issues re-surfaced with a vengeance; government control was far-reaching; everyone seemed to need a “cause” to join; neighbor hated neighbor; 'labels' seemed to matter more than civility (liberal, conservative, socialist, patriot, gay, straight, rich, poor, male, female, etc.)

We need to STOP IT!! People are more important than issues. Respect is more important than hate-filled debate. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are more important than a skewed political agenda.

Bottom Line:

1. Love God

2. Serve and respect people

3. Look for less government intervention

4. Be more tolerant without compromising Truth

Gail Mitchell,

Addison