This week is National Public Works Week and on behalf of myself and the City of Hornell I am issuing a proclamation declaring May 17th through May 23rd Public Works Week in the City of Hornell.

Our Public Works employees work hard every day providing many of our City’s services from the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants that operate seven days a week, 365 days a year, to our DPW crew who do everything from filling potholes, paving, plowing roads, mowing and maintaining our parks to designing the annual BOCES house, maintaining our City vehicles and picking up Christmas trees and brush.

“It is because of your hard work and dedication that helps make Hornell such a wonderful place to live. Thank you for all you do!!

Mayor John J. Buckley,

City of Hornell