The week of May 10th marks National Prevention Week, a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) supported annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness of, and action around, substance abuse and mental health issues. This is an opportunity to join with other individuals, organizations, and coalitions in the community to promote prevention efforts, educate others about behavioral health issues, and create and strengthen community partnerships.

Unlike previous years, communities are faced with a unique challenge, due to COVID-19 and social distancing. National Prevention Week is held near the beginning of summer, due to the increased risk of substance use and abuse occurring at celebrations and recreational activities, including graduation parties, proms, weddings, and sporting events. Schools, though not in session, are encouraged to initiate prevention-themed activities in order to raise awareness in students of all ages. According to SAMHSA, the percentages of marijuana, cigarette, and alcohol use among youth increase between spring and summer (April-July), and the timing of this week helps educate both youth and their families at this crucial time of year.

Beginning on Monday, each day of that week highlights a specific topic. May 11th is Prevention of Prescription and Opioid Drug Misuse; 12th is Prevention of Underage Drinking and Alcohol Misuse; 13th is Prevention of Illicit Drug Use and Marijuana Use; 14th is Prevention of Youth Tobacco Use (including e-cigarettes and vaping); and the 15th is Prevention of Suicide. Since the first observance in 2012, community organizations across the country have hosted health fairs, block parties, educational assemblies, town hall meetings, memorial walks, social media campaigns, and outdoor events. Although many of this year’s events have been postponed or cancelled, creative ways of celebrating include “Zoom” parties and car parades.

SAMHSA’s website at www.samhsa.gov/prevention-week is a wealth of information that includes webinars, collaborating organizations, and a “Prevention Challenge” through participation on social media, among other suggestions. Let’s “think outside the box” during this unusual time and continue to set the example that prevention works by promoting a safe and healthy spring and summer with positive alternatives to alcohol and other drug use!

Ann Weaver,

Community Educator at Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc.