Dear Congressman Reed:

Since I'm represented by you, I am ashamed of your opposing the possibility that some of our currently unused ventilators might be taken temporarily to NYC to help meet their desperate need [EVENING TRIBUNE, 5 April]. We are all in this together — or so I thought until I read of your "concerns." Our concerns should be to minimize death and suffering throughout the state, the nation, and the world. We're alright for the moment, and saying we don't want to share our ventilators is a repulsive, ultimately self-destructive posture.

As Kenneth Raske, the president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, pointed out, the equipment can be shifted back easily if the virus spreads more acutely to other parts of the state. “The governor is pursuing lifesaving measures in real time during an unprecedented public health emergency.”

For you and many of your fellow Upstate Republicans, the Governor's lifesaving measures appear to mean little beyond offering a chance to divide us by appealing to our worst instincts.

A retraction and apology would be appropriate.

Lesley Brill,

Hartsville