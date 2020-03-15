March is officially Women's History Month. Women’s History Month is an annually declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events throughout history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8, as declared by the United Nations.

The History Channel states, “Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987.”

A few years later the idea caught on within communities, school districts and organizations across the country. In 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as national women's history week. The US Congress followed suit the next year passing a resolution establishing a national celebration. Six years later the national women's history project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March.

The 2020 theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays homage to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. The theme honors "the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who fight for the voting rights of others.“

Women’s History Month 2020 takes place from Sunday, March 1-Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Growing up in Wellsville in the 50s and 60s, girls had to look hard to find a role model aside from their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other relatives, teachers and the women we might have interacted with in clubs and church.

Actresses Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett Doris Day and Barbara Stanwick played women fighting for a role in society. We also had women like Donna Reed and Harriett Nelson playing essentially playing on television the same role our mothers played in our lives.

While there were prominent women on the world stage Eleanor Roosevelt, Indira Gandhi, Mother Theresa, Queen Elizabeth and Ava Perone that even a young girl living in Western New York heard about, for the most part women were not center stage.

The first woman who actually caught my attention, aside from Velvet Brown in “National Velvet,” was Amelia Earhart.

Of course, Earhart wasn’t around. She had vanished in 1937 attempting to fly around the world. But that didn’t matter. Like many I harbored the hope that Amelia Earhart would someday turn up. She could have been a housewife in Hoboken, living her life away from the spotlight, or just living on a deserted South Sea island unable to communicate with the rest of the world. In some ways I still harbor those hopes.

I liked Earhart for, of course, the mystery, but also because her birthday was one day before mine. I felt and still feel akin to this mighty lioness of the sky.

Earhart was a woman who did what she wanted to do – fly. Growing up with “Sky King” on television, I wanted to fly too. I wanted to steer an airplane into the wild blue yonder. I wanted to feel the freedom and have the adventure.

Through Earhart I discovered other women aviators from those early years like Pancho Barnes.

Florence Lowe "Pancho" Barnes (July 22, 1901 – March 1975) was another July baby who was a pioneer in aviation. She was the founder of the first movie stunt pilots' union. In 1930 and she broke Amelia Earhart’s air speed record. She was also a member of the women’s aviator club, the Ninety Nines which Earhart helped to start, and which still exists. Barnes raced in the Women’s Air Derby.

In the ‘50s, in the Mohave Desert she started the Happy Bottom Riding Club where legendary test pilots and aviators hung out. Barnes became friends with many of those early test pilots, including General Jimmy Doolittle and soon to be astronauts Chuck Yeager and Buzz Aldrin.

Sometime in my youth and learning about Earhart and Barnes I also learned about the women who during World War II became the women of the US Army Air Corps’ WACs. They were women who wanted to do their duty during World War II and ended up ferrying planes across the continent and oceans for male pilots to use. They also served as target practice for the novice pilots, towing targets for their firing practice. These brave women were not even recognized for their service until decades later, but they helped pave the way for the likes of astronauts Sally Ride and recently returned from the International Space Center Christina Koch

Today, it is not hard for young girls to find women role models, yet today women are still as much of a public and historical afterthought as they have ever been. Yes, it is the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, but as a believer in women’s rights, the strength of women and the extraordinary gifts and compassion of women, I wonder if this country will ever elect a female president in my lifetime?