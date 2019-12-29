Removing Trump from the presidency either by an impeachment trial, resignation or 2020 election loss would be a great gift for the Republican Party, our nation and the world.

Counter intuitive as it may seem, this might present the Republicans with the best escape from the horror they have found themselves, and all others, experiencing. Republicans created the Tea Party, which they incorrectly thought they could control and use as a large scale "Karl Rove.“

They have planned and worked for this time since the 1980s and found they cannot control the Trump they allowed to surface. Be careful what you wish for. That being said, why would any of these outcomes be a gain?

Trump is creating mass destruction. This will catch up to him and his Republican sycophants. His "juiced" economy will take a dive, his environmental abominations will result in natural destruction and untold human suffering.

His tearing down of America's alliances will meet the day when the nations of the world push back. His destruction of the State Department and American security services have cost our country much on the world stage.

The "easy to win" tariff war is the single greatest cause of the already existing economic downturn in much of the world and has turned out to be the largest tax increase in recent memory. This tax increase was not congressionally approved as intended in our constitution. His negative impact on down ballot Republican candidates is becoming evident.

Many unthinkable results that will leave Republican leaders and the Republican Party to regret for years to come are underway now. Our country cannot stand united for four more years of Trumpian unrest and causality. While the Republicans may dread the surgery and the convalescence, Trump is a disease they must excise before it destroys their entire party.

Now is the time to punt and regroup.

This will be better for the nation. We require competing, comparative and contrasting political parties to offer balance and direction. We should not take glee in a destroyed Republican Party.

Let's work for the return of a principled Republican Party.

Pete Colomaio,

Bradford, Pa.

Editor’s note: Peter Colomaio is a native of Hornell and he is a 1969 Hornell High School graduate.