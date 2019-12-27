The words of Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” keep coming into my mind.

“Me. I’ll be just

Fine and dandy

Lord it's like a hard candy Christmas

I'm barely getting through tomorrow

But still I won't let

Sorrow bring me way down”

Many of you probably already know that my older sister Pat lost her fight with cancer two days before Christmas. She was my only sibling.

Some might think writing about her at this time is not appropriate and self-indulgent; that I should find some other topic. Well, folks, writers aren’t like that. We write what is on our minds and in our hearts and right now, I don’t have the desire to dig up an old column for your consumption, and this is what is on my mind.

Of course, I could say my opinion about the rebuild of the Weidrick Road Bridge. I know it would probably be a big headache when it comes to snowplowing, but it is done in other places. I think it should be rebuilt as a covered bridge. Wouldn’t that be so cool, an attention getter and a tourist attraction? When do you suppose the last covered bridge was built? Remember when Dave Roeske had the Joncy Bridge in Angelica rebuilt as a wooden bridge? It is still beautiful and getting more so each year. Angelica has made a place for people to park to see it and even a walkway down to the bottom. It is a very nice attraction.

Besides, we could call the bridge what most of the old timers always called it and passed on to us – The Gypsy Lane Bridge. I just think it would be really cool. And in the summer, we could give a job to some sandy-haired boys to dress in their cut off blue jeans and swim there so the tourists could get great photos of the kids swimming with the bridge in the background.

I’ll never forget a few years ago when I was in Angelica’s Park Circle just before the annual Civil War Weekend. It was the day before and some of the reenactors were already in character because they had been there for the school tours. There were old men whittling, kids dressed in period costume playing jacks and rolling hoops, men playing croquet. The last school tour had gone, and everyone was resting when a tour bus showed up driving around the circle. Everyone instantly went into character. It was great and the tourists were thrilled.

I’m pretty used to going to things solo, now. But for many years Pat would always accompany me, and we’d mix my news coverage with a good time. Made things fun for me. Her being sickly for the last three years kind of cut down on how many places she could go with me. When she was feeling good, we’d still have a good time.

It has been a long goodbye.

Pat had always been there for me. She encouraged me, she challenged me. She listened to my wild ideas and plotted with me.

I always joke that the first words I learned were, “Don’t tell Mom and Dad” because Patty (and she hated to be called that) was no angel.

My first memory of following Pat anywhere is decades old, of course. I was two or three which would have made Pat around 10. We were at the ocean (Atlantic City’s boardwalk). Pat was wading into the ocean to swim. She had on a blue one-piece swimsuit and a white swim cap and she was about waist deep in the waves. There I was toddling after her, water up to my little chest and waves washing over my little head. My big sister scooped me up and took me back to shore. Until I was about 10, I followed my sister everywhere due partly to our parent’s insistence. She had the pleasure of taking me on her dates, which is why I was riding in stock cars and going to scary movies at a pretty young age. Of course, at the movies I got to sit downstairs with my popcorn and candy while Pat was in the balcony with her boyfriend.

While my childhood memories are fun, I remember the year Pat led me to the cupboard in our parent’s bedroom and we found all our Christmas presents. There are a lot of adult memories too. We had driven to Batavia to get something for our mother at a special store they had there. As I was concentrating on the traffic (a bit more than Wellsville’s), Pat started yodeling (she’d done a little of that growing up), singing out “Liddleoladee, Liddleoladee, Liddleoladee.” Irritated, I yelled what the h-ll are you doing?” She yelled back and pointed to a little old lady crossing the road that I hadn’t seen. Did we laugh?

I’m sure for the rest of my life more memories of the good times I had with my sister will come back more than the bad times of the last few months. Thank you all for your indulgence.

Rest in Peace my dearest.

Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist at The Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator. She writes a weekly column appearing each Friday.