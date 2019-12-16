I am so troubled by this current political climate; I have a true and deep concern for the future of our Country. There is so much hate and intolerance that surrounds us, people say and do horrible things to each other. There is little or no calm discussions on issues in which people may have differing opinions.

The issues that separate us and the opinions on political or social issues that have always been a part of our everyday lives has become so toxic; it has pitted friend against friend and family member against family member. It is heart breaking and I am sure makes the Angels Cry.

Back in the 1980s there was a poplar song entitled “In the Living Years.” The lyrics of the song are very moving and very pertinent to today’s political and social environment.

“It`s too late when we die, to admit we do not see eye to eye. You can listen as well as you hear.

“So, we open up a quarrel, between the Present and the Past, we only Sacrifice the Future; It’s the Bitterness that Lasts …”

In this Season of Advent, which brings great hope and renewal, pause to reflect on these few words from a great song with a great message. “Don’t Sacrifice the Future” — let us all resolve to listen to one another and respect one another. Instead of making the Angels Cry, let us appeal to the Better Angels among us.

Merry Christmas. Remember, “It is a Wonderful Life.”

Shawn D. Hogan,

Hornell