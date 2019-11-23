I am writing in response to the article titled "Addison man pleads guilty to threatening Congresswoman" published in your newspaper on Nov. 18, 2019.

After reading this article, I am not shocked about the threats made to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar back in March. We live in a world of so much hate directed towards one another, and a lot of the time it is for no reason. We are constantly stereotyping people based on race, religion, ethnicity, and so many other things when we don’t even truly know that person. The man who made these threats must have had some preconceived notion of who this woman was based on one thing: the fact that she is Muslim. He immediately stereotyped her as a terrorist for this, which is wrong.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar commented on these threats saying that she wants “compassion” for the man who threatened to kill her. She even wrote an open letter to Judge Geraci requesting that he refrain from sentencing the man to a long prison term and a large fine. She stated in this letter that he “… needs compassion and restorative justice that will allow him to understand the consequences of his actions and to make amends.”

This act by Omar shows just how wrong someone can be when they make assumptions about others. She could have left this alone and let the judge decide on the man’s fate. Instead, she went out of her way to write a letter to the judge asking him for compassion towards this man. This shows you can never truly know a person if all you look at is their ethnicity.

Jana Whitehouse,

Wellsville