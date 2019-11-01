As election day is approaching, I would like to show my support for the Republican candidate running in the 7th Ward, Kevin Valentine. Kevin has been my neighbor for almost 10 years. He is a wonderful neighbor, always willing to lend a helping hand in any project. Kevin's energy and positive can-do attitude makes any project enjoyable.

I have lived in the 7th Ward for 27 years. When I bought my home my mother, Jean Shepard, was our Alderman. She was a very hard working, dedicated councilwoman who made many improvements to our community. She had a strong will and voice, and was respected by many. Kevin Valentine has shown myself and the other neighbors on the lower end of Rockwell Street what kind of person he is. Kevin is an honest, hardworking individual both professionally and personally. He is actively involved in many youth activities and is an excellent father. He is exactly the leader that we need in our ward.

In closing I just want to say that I'm going to vote for Kevin Valentine on Nov. 5 to be our representative of the 7th Ward. Kevin will be our voice that hasn't been heard in many years. We need an Alderman that is looking out for our best interest and who is dedicated in making our community a safe and great place to live.

Lori Shepard Reese,

Hornell