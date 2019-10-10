You dislike, distrust, and do not really understand much science.

You don’t believe in global warming. If it does exist, you’ll leave it to your children and grandchildren to deal with.

You support reduced protection of the environment.

You are not worried about the thousands of gun-caused deaths in the U.S., so long as no one interferes, even slightly, with what you consider to be your constitutional right to own firearms, including military models.

You think the U.S. would be better off with fewer people of color.

You feel that LGBT people do not deserve legal protection and should not be allowed to serve in the armed forces.

You don’t care about mistreatment of asylum seekers and their children.

Your patriotism consists mostly of veneration of the flag, the military, and football.

You’re okay with massively increasing the National Debt.

You won’t acknowledge the constant lying and promoting of misinformation by the President.

Is this really who you are?

Lesley Brill,

Hartsville