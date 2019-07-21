Tuesday was a very sad day for our democracy, our nation, our people, and our very souls. History will not judge it kindly. It was the day where our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will read in history books or on history sites on their IPads, that America made a symbolic vote to condemn our President’s racist tweets, but could not make the resolution a unanimous one.

One would think this would be an easy vote, even for the President’s party members. But instead they gave up moral integrity and embraced racism and division and denigration of others in order not to offend a vile leader who puts his own self interests, not America, first.

I applaud the four Republicans and one Independent and all Democrat representatives who found the courage to vote their conscience in the formal resolution on the floor of the House. They voted to condemn the racist tweets that had been leveled against four newly elected members of the House of Representatives in a 285-187 vote. I called each of Congressman Reed’s offices to urge him to vote “Yes." Sadly my representative, Rep Tom Reed, was not among those who found that courage; he was one of the 187 nays.

In America, we have this belief that we are all equal, no matter what race, religion, or country of origin. And yet 243 years after the Declaration of Independence, we STILL are grappling with an “us vs. them” mentality that allows some groups to assert superiority and to hold down those deemed to be inferior.

I want my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to know that on July 17, 2019, I did support the resolution to condemn the racist tweets of our President and those who voted for it. It passed in the House, but would have been much more effective if it had been unanimous. Instead, the vote highlighted the division we have in this country. I wonder how it felt for the Republicans who cast a “No” vote. I wonder how it felt to deny their conscience, their integrity and their sense of what are basic American values. How will they tell their grandchildren about their decision?

I urge all Americans to take a long look at who we are as a people, as a nation. Everyone can do something to make our country a better, more inclusive place. Our diversity is our strength. America’s motto once was, “E. Pluribus Unum” meaning “Out of many, one." It is not okay to just sit back and say “I don’t do politics." Our democracy is a representative democracy and we must participate somehow.

Everyone can do something, starting with voting, in every election. We have smart thinkers and good ideas…..can we put them to work to make our country better for ALL of us?

Have we given up on aspiring to a more perfect union? Are we willing to blindly follow ideologies that will destroy us? Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be watching!

Sally Leeson,

Wayland