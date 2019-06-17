Dear Citizens of the NYS 57th Senate District,

We have a rare opportunity on June 25 to put one of our own one step closer to filling the Senate seat that became vacant when Senator Cathy Young resigned earlier this year. Please join me in voting for Curt Crandall for Senate in the June 25 GOP primary.

Curt has spent the majority of his adult life in public service in a variety of capacities, whether it was with the Boy Scouts, his church, or town and county government to name just a few. Curt has been a dedicated County Legislator since 2000 and has served as Chairman of the Board since 2006. The dedication, hard work, and integrity that Curt has displayed in Allegany County will continue as he serves the entire 57th Senate District with which he is very familiar and involved.

It is difficult to serve in a public capacity for as many years as Curt has and keep 100 percent of the people happy 100 percent of the time, but every decision that Curt makes is based on our best interests and the betterment of the community. I do not believe that anyone can dispute or deny Curt Crandall’s commitment to those he serves. Please do not waste this unique opportunity to send one of our own to Albany. Curt works hard to represent his constituents in a fair, dedicated, and ethical way and always acts with our best interests in mind. Please support Curt Crandall for Senate in the June 25 primary and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.

Brenda Rigby Riehle,

Belmont