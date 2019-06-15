Father's Day is Sunday.

Standing in front of my father's gravestone on Memorial Day, I realized that if he were alive he would be 100-years-old this September.

I can't imagine my Dad being 100-years-old. He was only 76 when he passed away. My older sister and I were reminiscing about him the other night and I realized something. We had different fathers in a lot of ways.

My sister was born before my father went off to serve in the Navy during World War II when he was 23, a relatively young man. He was 31 when I was born, not so young by 1950s standards, but settled and reliable.

Like so many others of his generation, two world-wide events shaped the man my father came to be - the Great Depression and World War II. Of course there were countless other events that added to the making of the man I would come to know. He was the grandson of an Italian immigrant. People didn't much care for Catholic Italians when he was growing up, so the marriage between my father and mother wasn't exactly looked upon with favor by either family. My mother used to tell us that everyone thought they "had" to get married, which is why they waited three years to have my sister. They were both stubborn and proud people.

My grandfather wanted my Dad to join him in the family business. He was a blacksmith and iron worker. My Dad wanted nothing to do with horses, something I couldn't let stand when I needed a blacksmith to shoe my first horse.

Instead of the family business, Dad went to work at Air Preheater, now known as Ljungstrom ARVOS in Wellsville. He put in 42 years in that factory, both at the Main Street location and at the shops on the Andover Road. He retired as a foreman, pretty good for a guy with only a ninth grade education.

In all those years Dad seldom took a sick day, even after one of his fingers was squashed by a falling piece of steel. He was back to work within a few days. If there is one thing my Dad taught me, it was a work ethic.

My Dad and I argued a lot when I was younger and trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life. I remember making some crack about him going to work everyday in a factory.

He shot back at me, saying "Do you think I wanted to go to work in that factory every day?"

It made me stop and think. Now I wonder what it was that my Dad would have liked to have done with his life, if he hadn't had a wife, two daughters and a mother to support?

What were his dreams? I wish I could ask him. Dad wasn't musical. He didn't sing or play an instrument. He was artistic in some ways. He could work and bend iron the way he wanted it shaped. He made a chandelier out of an old wheelchair wheel that still hangs in the dining room. He used to meticulously decorate it with antique Italian Christmas ornaments during the holidays. He decided, after he'd retired, that he liked those lawn decorations that featured a rather rotund woman bending over, so he made and painted several of them to sell. He was the one who always put together the half-dozen flower pots that we'd put on the graves on Decoration Day.

I guess I have to say that, yeah, Dad had an artistic trait, that I was lucky enough to inherit. But his life experience shaped him to be more practical.

While I can't imagine my Dad being 100-years-old, I wish now that I had gotten to know him better. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to come up behind you and scare the bejesus out of you.

When I was learning to ride horses, I asked my Dad what should I do if the horse got out of control and ran away with me. He advised leaning over and covering the horse's eyes with my hands.

Yeah .... Good thing I never had to try it.

But he was also kind. He buried all my pets after they died. He let me have all those pets. He had a three-legged dog and nursed a cat that had been hit by a car back to health. And even though he hated it, he put shoes on that first horse of mine.

Now, almost 24 years since his death, I miss him. I wish I knew what he dreamed about sitting on the deck of that ship sailing around the Pacific in 1943.

This Father's Day, forget about the tie or the new shirt, and instead, just sit down with your father and talk. That is the best gift for both of you.

— Kathryn Ross is a longtime columnist and reporter at The Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator.