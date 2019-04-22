In the hallway of Scio Central School hangs the portrait of a Marine who most of the students attending there today have no memory. He died long before they set their tiny feet on the wide steps leading into the school. Steps he too had ascended.

Others remember.

Today is the 15th anniversary of the death of Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham. He passed away on April 22, 2004 after heroically saving the lives of fellow Marines under his command when he threw his body on a live grenade. Jason was critically injured when the grenade, encapsulated within his Kevlar helmet, exploded, impacting not only his life, but also the lives of his family, friends and people he never knew.

The news of a local man critically injured in the Iraq War came into the newsroom on a quiet day in the middle of the week. It didn't take the instincts of a Edward R. Murrow (WWII news correspondent) or a Walter Cronkite to know the story would have a big impression on the local area. For the next day, week, months and even for the next few years the story of Jason would appear in reams of newsprint, and be seen on television and YouTube. Two books have been written on the incident. "A Gift of Valor: A War Story" by New York Times writer Michael Phillips, who was embedded with the troops during the war, and "Rule Number Two" written by Dr. Heidi Squire Kraft.

Lt. Commander Kraft was a clinical psychiatrist for the Navy when she was deployed to Alpha Surgical unit at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. She was one of the last people to communicate with Jason. She is responsible for him receiving the advanced care that allowed him to be evacuated to another hospital and eventually home to Bethesda Hospital in Maryland, where his parents were standing by his side when he died.

For my dollar, it is the better of the two books.

A contingent of Marines, including an honor guard, majors, generals, admirals and hundreds of people attended Jason's funeral in the Scio Central School gym. His flag-draped casket was positioned underneath the basketball hoop, where he'd dunked more than a few balls as a student.

He was laid to rest in the family plot in Scio's Fairlawn Cemetery while the mournful notes of Taps echoed in the clear spring air. Honors came quickly after that. Rooms and buildings were named in his honor at Parris Island and at 29 Palms in California and more. The Scio Post Office was renamed in his honor. In January 2007 Jason's family and friends and fellow Marines watched from within the gilded walls of the East Room of the White House as President George W. Bush gave Dan and Deb Dunham the light blue ribboned Congressional Medal of Honor for their son's heroism. Within three years, the USS Jason Dunham, DDG-109 would be commissioned into the Navy at a ceremony in Port Everglades, Fla.

Jason received the second Medal of Honor to be awarded as a result of the War in Iraq, and the first to be presented to a Marine since Vietnam.

The USS Jason Dunham is one, if not the only, battleship to be named in honor of a non-commissioned officer. As recently as July 2018 it was deployed as part of the Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea.

Its home port is the Naval Station in Norfolk, Va. Within its mast are pieces of the helmet Jason threw over the grenade. Within its hulls are Jason's Dugout, where memorabilia from his high school and military careers are housed along with his uniform.

Within the captain's quarters hangs the same portrait that hangs in the Scio school hallway. Sailors and Marines and military personnel revere the memory of Cpl. Jason Dunham and the sacrifice he made. Year after year he is remembered by them, and here, where he grew up, filled newspaper columns with his sports triumphs, cajoled family, teachers, friends, teammates and classmates, Jason is remembered.

— Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist at The Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator.