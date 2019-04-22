Wayland resident laments trash-strewn roadsides

We were blessed by God and put on this earth to enjoy the beauty of the flat lands, hills, mountains and lakes that surround us. In this abounding beauty we see fields of wheat, corn, potatoes and orchards filled with apples and other fruit. In addition, we see flowing rivers filled with fish, forests filled with game aplenty, birds of the air, land and water fowl.

All of these things God has given to us freely to use for our own good. His wishes are clear as seen in the Bible, Genesis 2:15 “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” And in Proverbs 27:18 “Whoever tends a fig tree will eat its fruit, and he who guards his master will be honored." Also, in Jeremiah 2:7 the Lord warns us “I brought you into a fertile land to eat its fruit and rich produce. You came and defiled my land and made my inheritance detestable.”

We are the caretakers of this earth and we are failing miserably.

Pictured with this article is an example of what one years’ roadside collection of garbage looks like in the Town of Wayland starting at the corner of State Route 21 and County Route 50 and proceeding just one mile up the road toward South Dansville. This short stretch of road is absolutely riddled with fast food containers, beer bottles and cans and other garbage items too numerous to list. This only reflects one mile … many of our major highways and byways throughout our state and other states as well, appear to have the same problem. It is disgusting, to say the least. Many communities have similar problems.

Too many people have become lazy and expect the rest of the world to clean up after them. It is past time for those responsible for this littering to be made accountable for their actions. I am sure it is mainly the same people littering this one mile stretch of County Route 50 because the debris comes from the same coffee shop and the brand of cigarette packages are repeated over and over up the road; not to mention the type of beer they like to drink. The resources needed to apprehend such offenders could be costly, but if the appropriate fines were awarded it could be very effective. These fines could be a great source of income for our town and county and would resolve some of this unnecessary display of garbage.

It should be up to every individual to take responsibility to keep our earth clean. You wonder why there is so much cancer; wonder why our water is not fit to drink; wonder why our crops and fish and game are diseased and not fit to eat? Look around, open your eyes; there is garbage scattered everywhere!

We have civic groups, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and other organizations out there cleaning up the roadsides. Is it their responsibility? Kudos to them for doing it, but isn’t that just being reactive to a growing problem whereby there should be a proactive approach? This is a despicable display for our young children of how lazy our society has become and although it may teach them responsibility in cleaning it up, we need to be careful that it doesn’t send a message that others will clean up after them if they too become remiss.

In these modern times there are many tools that can be used to apprehend people who are breaking the law by destroying our environment. Through modern technology we have the largest network of people who have fingerprints on file whether it be for their jobs, gun permits or criminals. Surveillance cameras are everywhere! DNA is another miraculous discovery that was first used in solving crimes back in the 1980’s. Also, the use of private citizens’ cell phone cameras has become a valuable tool in stopping or solving crimes. All the garbage I picked up has fingerprints and DNA all over it. Costly to convict? YES, but doable because the culprits would be paying for it.

We didn’t have all of this technology back when the only visible and viable defense was the “No Littering” signs posted along our highways indicating the amount of the fine. Do we see these signs posted anywhere, anymore? How many cases involving fines for littering are brought forth in our courts? Why is the littering of our countryside growing?

We have a cancer of our earth and it is spreading, unchecked. What are we as chosen caregivers going to do about it? Get involved, speak out, make a difference and keep a watchful eye. This earth belongs to all of us; so, we all have a vested interest in its health!

Deborah Schuyler is a Wayland resident.