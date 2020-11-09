Shirley D. Gilbert

DANSVILLE — Shirley D. Gilbert, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Shirley was born on March 24, 1944 in Woodhull to the late Harold and Verda (Bebout) Watkins. Shirley was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed taking care of her chickens and cats, and tending to her barn animals. Shirley was very kind and loving and she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. In 1977, Shirley became the first female firefighter in Livingston County.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is also predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Gilbert, who passed in 1997; and her brothers, Eugene, James and Robert Watkins.

Shirley is survived by her children, Melody (Kevin) Robinson, Dawn (Jeff Schmidt) Barrett-Schmidt and Marilyn Kimble; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Deb Revera) Robinson, Shannon Robinson, Dylan Schmidt, Konnor Schmidt, Kameron Schmidt, Corey Kimble, Kylie Kimble and Alyssa Kimble; her great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Corbin; her brothers, Gary and Douglas Watkins; and many dear friends in the community.

Visitation is from 4 –7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437. Funeral and burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Sparta Center Fire Department, 8479 Reeds Corners Road, Dansville, N.Y. 14437.

To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com.

Published on November 09, 2020