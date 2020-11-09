Alberta R. Burger

DANSVILLE/GROVELAND — Alberta Rozieta Burger, 100, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a brief bout of pneumonia. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Alberta is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Orville Archie Burger of “Burger Piano & Organ Service;” sisters and brothers-in-law: Nellie B. (Jerry) McLane, Ethel (John) LaBarbera, Lewis Lemen, and grandson, Aaron James Burger.

Alberta is survived by her sister, Lillian (Lewi) Lemen; son, James Orville; daughter, Carol Ann Chiumento; special friend, Eric Stephen Miluk; five half-sisters, Linda, Debbie, Donna, Susie and Judy Lynn Welton; her grandchildren, Jerry (Sarah) Burger, Austin Burger, Abby (Joseph) Theiring, Julie Ann Chiumento, Dominick “Nick” (Elaine) Chiumento; three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Chiumento and Zachary Burger; great-great-granddaughter, Adalynd Theiring; nephews, Timothy Lemen, Thomas (Meg) Lemen, Roger (Karen) Lemen, Rusty Lemen, Darrell (Tammy) Lemen and John (Bonnie) LaBarbera; and her niece, Sandra (Corbin) Bushong.

Alberta’s life of country living, church, home and family with fresh non-processed dietary foods may well be her personal key to a centennial life; perhaps, the daily gherkin pickles may also have played a role.

A celebration of a 100 year life shall be announced in Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be offered to Groveland Federated Parish, 6616 Groveland Hill Road, Groveland, N.Y. 14462.

Published on November 09, 2020