Carol A. Reynolds

WAYLAND — Carol A. Reynolds passed away of complications of Alzheimer’s on Oct. 17, 2020, just before her 84th birthday at the Wyoming County Nursing Facility in Warsaw.

She was born Oct. 21, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y., the only child of Joseph and Eileen (Edbauer) Genet. She had plans of becoming a nurse; and working at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. But, as fate would have it, she met a handsome young man in high school, Harry Reynolds, who would soon join the US Air Force and be stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi; they married 11 months later in Biloxi, Mississippi. After his military service concluded in 1960, they relocated to the small town hamlet of Webster Crossing, N.Y. and began their new life together.

She had five children in seven years; and still managed to establish both the first local 4H Club and the first Girl Scout Troop in the area, running them both out of her home. In 1972, they moved to the Village of Wayland, N.Y. to begin again. She continued in girl scouting to become the Neighborhood Chairman.

Her love of and interest in the community took her down many paths. These included establishing the first girls’ softball league; being a member of the “Wayland Little House“ Board of Directors. She also was instrumental in promoting education and memories of Sally Patchin. She became yearbook chairperson, which led to a full time position as public relations representative for the Wayland School District. During this time she wrote a grant procuring the school’s councilor and creating an alumni exhibit, which featured former students like Bill Jones, who received a Kennedy Center honor. She did this to motivate students to be all that they could be and to try new things.

Carol was also a member and President of the Wayland Central School Board. For over 24 years, she wrote the “News and Neighbors” column in the Genesee Country Express and always began her story with an inspirational opening. She was also a contributing writer and photographer for the paper. She published short stories, poetry and had two satirical cartoons published in the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester.

She and Beverly Speers taught many students how to present a program called “Green Circle” which promoted understanding the differences among us. She was a member of the Lowell Club and created “W.O.W. (Wonderful Women of Wayland) to honor notable area women. Together with her husband, she created a comprehensive music history which is housed at the Wayland Historical Society, which she was also among the early founders. She was selected Woman of the Year by the Wayland Public Library in 2010.

She spent many years promoting her husband Harry’s musical career, including advertising, arranging jamborees right down to creating special costumes.

She did more with her life than most people could do in several.

She is survived by the love of her life for 65 years, Harold L. Reynolds Sr.; her beloved children, Patricia (Gregory) Kysor, Stephen (Marybeth Saxton) Reynolds, Kenneth (Beth Saxton) Reynolds and Christina (Gary Saxton; her dear grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristina Polmanteer) Kysor, Nathaniel “Tatter” (Erin Schuster) Kysor, Christopher, Joshua, Matthew and Kiersten Saxton, Daniel, Timothy and Alex Reynolds, and Annalise and Kurtis Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Owen Kysor.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Eileen (Edbauer) Genet; her very much loved and missed son, Harry Jr. “Boup” and his love Darcy Carney along with many other family members, colleagues and dear friends.

Her family was truly the most important part of her world and meant everything to her, especially her dearly loved husband.

Friends were received Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A private service was held for the family. Burial was at the Village Cemetery, Saturday, Oct. 24.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; the Vincent House, PO Box 566, Wayland, NY 14572; the Wayland Free Library, 101 West Naples St., Wayland, NY 14572; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Published on October 26, 2020