Obituaries

Carol A. Reynolds

WAYLAND — Carol A. Reynolds, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Wyoming County Nursing Facility in Warsaw.

Carol was a columnist and longtime contributor for the Genesee Express Newspaper for years.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry Reynolds; her children, Patricia (Greg) Kysor, Steve (Mary Beth) Reynolds, Ken (Beth) Reynolds and Christina (Gary) Saxton; predeceased by her son, Harold “Boup” Reynolds; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., Friday at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A private service will be held for the family. Those wishing to join the family at the Village Cemetery for a prayer service may do so at 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday.

Please follow all Covid-19 safety restrictions. Mask and social distancing will be observed.

A complete obituary will be in next week’s Express and online at www.bairdfuneralhomescom.