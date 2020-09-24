Patricia Ann McGlynn was born March 3, 1933 in Bath the daughter of James G. and Alty M. (Harris) Donnelly. She died September 16, 2020 in Bath.

Patricia Ann McGlynn was born March 3, 1933 in Bath the daughter of James G. and Alty M. (Harris) Donnelly. She died September 16, 2020 in Bath. She attended school in the Wright School District and graduated from Haverling High School in 1950. She married Sheldon C. McGlynn on October 14, 1950 in Bath.

She was a 4-H Leader, Grange member, Jr. Grange leader, Jr. Grange Deputy, Grange Youth leader and worked many years at the Grange Dinning Hall at the Fair; member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the Amaranth; the Robinson Hill Sewing Circle, Steuben County Dairy Festival Sweetheart and Prince Committee.

She enjoyed writing short stories and poems, and watching birds, especially cardinals. She persevered though many years with Alzheimer’s disease.

Patricia is survived by sons James (Karen) McGlynn, Guy (Judy) McGlynn, Patric McGlynn; daughter Cheryl (Phil Warner) McGlynn all of Bath; grandchildren, Kenneth (JoAnn) McGlynn, Thomas, (Stephanie) McGlynn, Kerry (Leo) Stermole, Shelly (Alan) Rawleigh, Daniel (Janean) Knowles, Jamie (Lori) Knowles, Michael (Cindy) Knowles, Philip “PJ” (Teresa) Warner, Shelly Warner, and Harold Warner; 29 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Orrico of Rochester and Alty (Sam) Frink of Newington, Conn., and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, mother in law and father in law, sisters Ellen Thorpe of Bath and Elsie Kristiansen of Potsdam, brothers in law and sisters in law, Thomas Thorpe I of Maryland, Dr. Harry Kristiansen of Potsdam, Frank Orrico of Rochester, Alice Brown of Bath, Neva Fullmer of Bath and Roger McGlynn of Bath.

We would like to extend our thanks to all the care givers at Steuben Center, especially Dawn and Emily for being there at the end.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name. Our family has been personally affected by Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Autism, Down Syndrome and the SPCA. Grandma had a Guardian Angel whose name was Baby. She was a rescue. In her memory you can plant trees or flowers. Think of

her whenever you

see a cardinal.

Calling hours were held Monday, September 21 from 2-4 pm with a Grange Service at 3:40 followed by an Eastern Star Service. Private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Nondaga Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben Street, Bath.