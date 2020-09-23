Katherine “Katie” May (Reeser) McGovern passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Tupelo, MS due to complications from Covid-19.

Katie was born in Williamsport, Pa. on May 22, 1932 to Alvin Chester Reeser and Alpharetta Elliott. She grew up in the Wayland, NY area, attending a one room schoolhouse in Patchinville and then Wayland High School, class of 1950. Before her marriage, she worked as a secretary to “Mr. Gunlocke” at the Gunlocke factory in Wayland.

Katie married Donald Lewis McGovern on Aug. 11, 1951 in Dansville, NY and moved to the family home on Stones Falls Road. She raised five children there along the banks of Mill Creek.

After raising her family, Katie first worked as a teacher’s aide at the Dansville Primary School and then was secretary for the rectory at St. Mary’s Church in Dansville. She loved children and loved interacting with all the parishioners coming to the rectory, greeting everyone with her beautiful smiling face.

She will be remembered for her wonderful acts of kindness to family and friends. She was always ready for “drinks and snacks,” making the best popcorn in the world, having impromptu parties with friends, and supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors.

Left to cherish her memory is Donald, her husband of 69 years. She was the love of his life. Her children, Nancy Azzi (Robert Azzi) of Mulberry, FL and Cohocton, NY; Robert McGovern (Lydia Dungog) of Stafford, VA; Thomas McGovern of Houston, Texas; Luanne McGovern (William Carlon) of Charleston, WV; Susan McGovern (Keith Crumpton) of Tupelo, MS. She leaves six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Mildred Lovullo and Doris Perry; and her brothers, Alvin Reeser and George Reeser.

Donations in Katie’s memory can be made to The Vincent House in Wayland, NY. www.thevincenthouse.org/donations, 585-728-2427; or the Dansville Food Pantry, www.dansvillefoursquare.org/online-giving, 585-335-7707.

Special thanks to the caring staff at the Traceway Green Houses in Tupelo, who took such wonderful care of her these last two years.

Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be at a later date in Dansville. Please wear a mask to protect yourself and those you love.