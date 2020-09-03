George Cole Vickery, age 65 of Campbell NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

He was born on March 10, 1955 in Penn Yan, New York, the son

of the late Richard Vickery and Liz Vickery. He married Catherine Vickery (Demay) on September 14, 1981.

In his free time, George enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid Euchre player and played often in tournaments. George was also a devout Catholic and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bradford, PA. In addition, George was a proud veteran serving with the United

States Army.

George will be remembered for his giving nature and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was a “people person” and could make a connection to anyone that he met. He was loved by all who had the pleasure to

know him.

George is survived by his beloved wife: Catherine Vickery; his siblings; Richard (Eva) Vickery and Donald (Sharon) Vickery; his 2 children, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother: Gerald Vickery.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Carpenter’s Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830. Burial was at Hope Cemetery in Campbell.

Kind thoughts and memories can be left at www.carpentersfuneralhome.com.