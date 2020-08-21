Margery M. (Rice) Beers passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at AbsolutCare at Three Rivers in Painted Post.

Marge was born on June 10, 1934, the third of five children of Charles and Genevieve Rice. Marge graduated from Hammondsport Central School in 1952 and continued her education at the Robert Packer School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in September of 1955.

In October of the same year, she married the love of her life, Ed Beers, and was very happily married to him for the next 50 ears. In the summer of 2005, they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary by renewing their vows in front of family and friends.

Marge worked at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital for a short time after her college graduation and later changed her career path and worked as a bookkeeper at Hammondsport Central School from 1966 until 1975, then onto Bradford Central School in the same capacity until her retirement in 1988.

Upon their joint retirement, Ed and Marge headed to Florida, making Winter Haven their winter home and Hickory Hill Campground in Bath their summer home. While in Florida, both Ed and Marge were very active in their own community as well as surrounding areas, working several years at Universal Studios in Orlando. Many, many friendships were made along the way as they thoroughly enjoyed their 20 years of sunshine and no snow in their adopted state of Florida.

After Ed’s passing in 2006, Marge moved back to New York to be closer to her family. She volunteered for several years at the Infirmary (Steuben Center) in Bath. She became very active in the Presbyterian Church in Bath. Her love of music led her to join the choir and her love for cooking and baking had her working many, many hours in the church kitchen on whatever needed to be done. She was especially fond of working at Celebration of Life luncheons. Marge was very appreciative of the friendship and fellowship that her church family provided for her.

Marge and three of her high school cronies, Sandy, Harriet and Ann, could be found on Wednesdays at Chat-a-Whyle for their weekly lunch date. Marge also enjoyed spending time with her sister-in-law, Bev on their weekly excursions that always included lunch and a shopping trip.

As Marge’s dementia progressed, she made the move to Brookdale Assisted Living. She felt strongly that it was her responsibility to check on the staff daily to make sure they were “doing their jobs”. Her time at Brookdale was filled with a lot of memories and the family would like to extend their profound thanks to the entire Brookdale Team for making the last year and a half of Marge’s life so wonderful.

The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at AbsolutCare at Three Rivers. The compassion and caring that was shown to Marge over the few short weeks that she was there meant so much as we could not be there due to the current health crisis.

Marge is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Teri and Erich Miller, Lori and Stan Johnson, Granddaughters, Paige (Joey) Bailey, Amanda and Andrea Miller, her Great Granddaughter, Violet Rae, who shares a birthday with her “Nonnie”, her sister, Rose Steele, her brothers, Bill and Richard Rice, her sister-in-law, Bev, her special niece, Carol (Dale) Swarts as well as several other nieces and nephews. Marge was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Harold Rice, her sister-in-law Glyn Rice and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Vrooman and Dorothy Beers.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has decided there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the Bath National Cemetery at the family’s convenience. To honor a life well-lived, please consider a donation in Marge’s name to the Bath Presbyterian Church at 6 East Morris Street, Bath NY 14810 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Arrangements are being handled by LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, NY.