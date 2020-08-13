DANSVILLE — Frederick E. Guyett, 63, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 17, 2020, at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Sept. 30, 1956, the son of Franklin E. Guyett and Joyce (Fronk) Kilbury.

Fred was a route operator for the Democrat and Chronicle Newspaper. In his free time, he enjoyed cars, taking his daughters to the Geneseo air show, and Tractor Pull each year and driving around town in his truck.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Kilbury; four children, Franklin Guyett, Sherry Guyett, Kristen Guyett and Shania Guyett; a sister, Paula Dudek; three grandchildren, Sophia, Alexa, and Raelynn; two nephews, Cody Dudek and Tyler Harris; and many cousins.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the Santa Hat Society, PO Box 443, Dansville, N.Y. or the Genesee Valley Rotary Camp.