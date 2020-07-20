ORLANDO/DANSVILLE — Neal Bickley Hiler, 73, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Neal was born in Dansville, NY on Dec. 19, 1946, a son of the late Donald C. and Martha N. Hiler. He was also predeceased by a brother, Steven Hiler.

Neal graduated from Dansville Central High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. Neal attended Hamilton College where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon before transferring to the University of Buffalo.

In 1972 he began his career in civil engineering with Orange County. Neal later worked with McIntosh and Associates and the Civil Design Group before starting his own company, Neal Hiler Engineering.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Herrick Hiler; his sons, Donald Christopher (Deanne) of Orlando, Florida, Brian (Jamie) of Apopka, Florida; his step daughter, Alisha (Brad) Martinsen of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Hannah and Emily Hiler, Patrick and Joseph Martinsen; as well as his brother, Peter Hiler of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31at 10 a.m., in Greenlawn Cemetery, Town of Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, PO Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042; or Asperger/Autism Network, Suite 206, 51 Water St., Watertown, MA 02472.