ROCHESTER/DANSVILLE — Norman Joseph LeVasseur Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon (July 10, 2020) at his home in Rochester.

He was born in Dansville on Aug. 17, 1954, a son of the late Norman Joseph LeVasseur Sr. and Helen (Brokaw) LeVasseur-Knapp. He was also predeceased by his wife, Lynne Jopson LeVasseur; a sister, Melonie Ann LeVasseur,; a brother, William L. LeVasseur; and step-father, Chester B. Knapp.

Norm was a former member of Troup 73 of the Boy Scouts in Dansville. He graduated from Dansville Central School 1973. He was employed for Whirlwind Music in Greece, N.Y. as a solderer on musical instruments for 32 years, retiring in 2019. He was also a former member of the Dansville Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his brother, David D. (Rae-Dene) LeVasseur of Dansville, step-sisters, Deb (Paul) Driesbach of Ossian and Cynthia (David) Baird of Ohio; nieces, Brandi Bishop, Beth, Nicole, and Kimberly LeVasseur, Laura Baird, and nephew, Christopher Baird; great nieces and nephews, Samantha Leigh and Lauren Allyssa Bishop, Neveah Bella Rose LeVasseur, Justin Schledorn and Dominik Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Josephine Schilbe, Beverly Jean D’Angiolillo, Donna (Maylon Harvey) Brokaw, Janice (William) Vogt, Arland “Art” (Marie) Brokaw, Claudia Brokaw, James (Katherine) Brokaw, and Bruce (Kathy) Knapp, Velma Lovelette, Suzanne Cole, Linda Corber, Patti Nielson of Ashland; Roland J. LeVasseur, all of Maine.

A private service will be held at Wood Cemetery in the Town of Ossian. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

Memorials to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451.