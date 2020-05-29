Known as “Bing” by family and friends



First born child of the late Wilford E. Bingham, Jr. and the late Fredie W. Bingham. The older brother to his sisters Jennifer J. Bingham and Sharon A. Bingham. He was raised in Bath, New York where he completed his education. Upon graduation from high school, he relocated to California. He earned an Associate degree at City of Los Angeles Community College. He had studied Broadcasting and Communications. He worked part-time as a Disc Jockey playing classic rock music at KDAY radio station.

“Bing” was married to and divorced from the late Lorraine (Feltus) Bingham. No children.

He later moved to Irving, Texas where he lived for decades. He considered Texas as his home. He became a Dallas Cowboys fan. He worked various jobs until retirement in 2010.

He eventually came to Washington, D.C. where his sisters reside. He is an active member of the Church of Christ on 16th Street, N.W. He served as an Usher. He joined a Men’s Group.

He attended a neighborhood Senior Center where he enjoyed meeting new friends and socializing on field trips to museums, theater and restaurants. He learned technology there.

He is survived by his two sisters, a niece and a nephew. He has dozens of cousins throughout the continental U.S.A. He has many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Wilford E. Bingham, III to: Sea

sonsFoundation.org.