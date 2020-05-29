Clifford “Kip” Ball died peacefully at Ira Davenport Hospital on May 22nd, 2020 in Bath, NY at the age of 80.

Clifford is survived by his children, Douglas Ball and Jacqueline Ball; brother, Neal Ball; grandchildren, Reagan Ball, Kateland Ball, and Geoffrey Ball; and great grandchildren, Ronan Schaefer and Dominic Ball. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Ball and Muriel (Miller) Ball, and his sister, Patricia Newman.

Clifford was born on April 30th, 1940 in Bath, NY to Howard and Muriel Ball. He graduated from Hammondsport High School in 1958. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served four years to include a tour in Germany. During his time in high school and the Army, he participated in several sports, including softball, baseball and basketball. After returning home to Hammondsport, he spent 30 years at Taylor Wine Company, where he retired in 1995.

During the summer, you would find Clifford sitting and enjoying Keuka Lake or heading out for his daily walk. He enjoyed playing basketball, watching the Yankees and attending the weekly Finger Lakes’ Horse Races. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a caring and giving man, who put the needs of others before his own.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.