DANSVILLE — Lucinda A. Price, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020, at Elm Manor Nursing Home in Canandaigua after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on June 13, 1937, a daughter of the late Lemuel and Gladys (Shay) Price. She was also predeceased by a daughter Laurie Stanton.

Lucinda was a former resident of Dansville where she was active in the Dansville Presbyterian Church as an Elder and member of the choir. She was the former treasurer of the Clara Barton Chapter # 1 of the American Red Cross and a former member of the Dansville Lioness Club. Lucinda was a longtime member of the Gates Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and sang in the choir. She worked as a bookkeeper for Charles Downey Accounting and for Bennett CPA in Dansville for 20 years, as well as being employed as Accounting Manager for Map Works Inc. in Gates and at Popli Design Group in Penfield. In better times she was a mentor for others afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Haberly (Steven Oestreich) of Canandaigua, Janine Bonfiglio of Rochester; a son-in-law, James Stanton of Washington State; a sister, Jean (Dr. Robert) Knapp of Virginia; grandchildren, Michael Stanton and Meghan and Matthew Bonfiglio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Ossian Center Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or the Gates Presbyterian Church.