On May 6, 2020 Marcia “Glyn” Rice age 73 of Wheeler, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus in the comfort of her own home among the presence of loved ones.

Glyn is survived by her loving husband, Richard “Dick” Rice; beloved son, Donovan Rice; devoted grandchildren, Holley (William) Goodrich, Heather Rice, Heidi Rice, Michael Rice, Stephanie Rice; and four adoring great-grandchildren.

Glyn was born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England on June 24, 1946 to Charles and Catherine Terry. Glyn and Dick married in England in 1965 then moved to the US and settled in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

In addition to being loving and devoted to her family, Glyn was an active member in her church. Her Christian walk was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so much. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Arrangements are by LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.